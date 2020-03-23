Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $5.45 Million Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000.

In other news, major shareholder Richard T. Spurzem bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,590.

Shares of BRBS remained flat at $$16.05 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

