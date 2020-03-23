Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given a C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has been assigned a C$35.00 target price by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded down C$1.10 on Monday, hitting C$20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$15.68 and a twelve month high of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$327.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total transaction of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,197,778.93.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

