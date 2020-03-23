Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to announce ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endologix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.53). Endologix posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Endologix will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endologix.

Get Endologix alerts:

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.28. Endologix had a negative net margin of 45.17% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Endologix to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endologix in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

ELGX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 149,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,439. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Endologix has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELGX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Endologix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Endologix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Endologix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 124,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Endologix by 315.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 77,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Endologix in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Read More: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endologix (ELGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.