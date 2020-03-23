Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stephens from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 198.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELGX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Endologix to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endologix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endologix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ:ELGX traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,972. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. Endologix has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 45.17% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELGX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endologix during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endologix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124,894 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endologix by 315.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

