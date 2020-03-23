Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,563,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,795,622 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Enel Americas worth $83,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,510,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,323,000 after buying an additional 277,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enel Americas by 49.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,850,000 after buying an additional 1,915,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,690,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 967,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727,052 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 592,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

ENIA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 188,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,831. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Enel Americas SA has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Enel Americas Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

