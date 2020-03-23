Enerflex Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerflex in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday.

EFX opened at C$5.69 on Monday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

