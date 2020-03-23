Energo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $276.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Energo token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinrail, CoinBene and Gate.io. Energo has a market capitalization of $105,391.38 and approximately $276.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.01 or 0.04125513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00067459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037604 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015831 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

