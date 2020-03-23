Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0069 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.5%.

NYSE:ERF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 1,631,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.76. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $247.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

ERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

