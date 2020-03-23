ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Upgraded to Buy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS EGIEY opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

About ENGIE BRASIL EN/S

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará.

