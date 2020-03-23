Engie’s (ENGIY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENGIY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.71. 376,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,685. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

