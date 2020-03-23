Enjin Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $60.01 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $60.01 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 563.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02625627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00187434 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin's genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,772,129 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liqui, Tidex, Upbit, Bancor Network, AirSwap, OKEx, Coinrail, Livecoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Kyber Network, COSS, Cobinhood and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

