Enrique T. Salem Sells 372,351 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DOCU stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,708,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,174. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.74. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the third quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Docusign by 306.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

