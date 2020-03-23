Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) was downgraded by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Enservco stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

