Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $39.03 on Monday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,720 shares during the period.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

