Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR opened at $79.99 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

