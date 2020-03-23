Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,806 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 174,652 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,459,000 after purchasing an additional 103,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,334,000 after purchasing an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of EFSC stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $697.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

