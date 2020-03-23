Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,198 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 237,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 132,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.22. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

