Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,670 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1,682.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 88,111 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,160,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,135,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Silgan by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Silgan by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

