Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 171,400.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $21.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.