Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,112,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,703,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,948,000 after buying an additional 500,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1,370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,133,000 after buying an additional 856,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 794,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,969,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 268.85%.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

