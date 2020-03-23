Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,938 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of TechTarget worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 111.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TechTarget by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 54,520 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 138.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 78.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $532.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. Analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 417,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $290,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,481.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,931 over the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

