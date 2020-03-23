Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 47.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter valued at about $5,421,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 44.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,455 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 27.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 344,173 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY opened at $44.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In other Healthequity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,413 shares of company stock worth $2,649,496 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

