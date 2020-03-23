Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

NYSE:WPM opened at $24.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

