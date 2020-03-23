Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of HASI opened at $17.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 21.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.56%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,186 shares of company stock worth $189,576. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.