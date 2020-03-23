Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIX. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $964.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

