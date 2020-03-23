Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Criteo worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Criteo by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,904,000 after buying an additional 2,035,882 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Criteo by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 141,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Shares of CRTO opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. Criteo SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

