Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 979,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.23.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. Analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

