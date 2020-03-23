Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,744 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AEGON were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 63.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the third quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 77,921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEG opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. AEGON has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEGON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

