Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 595,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 51,656 shares during the period.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

