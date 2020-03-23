Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 465,986 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank downgraded TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

