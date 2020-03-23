Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

