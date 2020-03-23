Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,806 Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $118.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.67. argenx SE – has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $169.50.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

