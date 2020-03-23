Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 1,013,652 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

