Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,418 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $9,514,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,041.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of XRX opened at $16.45 on Monday. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.