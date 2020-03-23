Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,884 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Evergy by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Evergy by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $47.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

