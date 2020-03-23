Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,170 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

