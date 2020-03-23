Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,790 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 114,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,263,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $127.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAFM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $197.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

