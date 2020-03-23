Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,040,051,000. IA Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $154,018,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,685,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $9,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 69,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $3,085,430.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 808,108 shares of company stock valued at $35,082,170 in the last 90 days.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $33.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a PE ratio of -222.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

