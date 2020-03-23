Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,751,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 87,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $12.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.