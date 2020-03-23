Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Triumph Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 571.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41,576 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $20.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $573.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens raised Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,414.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

