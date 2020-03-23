EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.10.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.