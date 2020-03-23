EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Edward Jones downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,578,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,634,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,192 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,343 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

