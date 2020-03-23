EOS Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00036063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, OEX, Exrates and Fatbtc. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $3.24 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,017,745,778 coins and its circulating supply is 921,045,767 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Kraken, ZB.COM, QBTC, Upbit, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, IDAX, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Gate.io, RightBTC, Exrates, Tidex, Fatbtc, CoinTiger, OKEx, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Coinbe, Tidebit, Bit-Z, IDCM, WazirX, CoinBene, CPDAX, Coinsuper, Cryptomate, Coindeal, Ovis, LBank, Coinone, YoBit, CoinEx, DigiFinex, OpenLedger DEX, DOBI trade, Cryptopia, C2CX, Liqui, Rfinex, BitMart, Neraex, Instant Bitex, COSS, Kuna, BCEX, Binance, Bibox, Bitbns, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Livecoin, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Kucoin, Hotbit, OEX, Bitfinex, Exmo, ChaoEX, Koinex, Bilaxy, BigONE, BitFlip, EXX, Coinrail, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

