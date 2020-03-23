Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Epizyme in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPZM. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

EPZM stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $53,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,545 shares of company stock valued at $319,322. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

