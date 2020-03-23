Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALNA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

