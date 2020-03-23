Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cintas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 13.19%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.55.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $175.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $160.39 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $55,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,027,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,940,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

