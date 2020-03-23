Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IAA’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of IAA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 20th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

IAA opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in IAA by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 53,453 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,933,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 49,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

