Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SAGE Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.15) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.43). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.30) EPS.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $26.60 on Monday. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $193.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after buying an additional 618,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,993,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,534,000 after buying an additional 481,324 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,414,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,282,000 after buying an additional 398,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,267,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

