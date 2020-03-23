Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TSINGTAO BREWER/S’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of TSINGTAO BREWER/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TSINGTAO BREWER/S’s FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TSINGTAO BREWER/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $21.44 on Monday. TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

About TSINGTAO BREWER/S

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

