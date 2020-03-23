Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 23rd (AAPL, AHEXY, AIQUY, AKZOY, ASHTY, BVRDF, CPB, ELSSF, EVKIF, EXPE)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 23rd:
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock.
Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.
EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.
Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..
Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.
RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Aegis. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
Total (NYSE:TOT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
